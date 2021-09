The story of tonight has been similar to the past couple of weeks for the Angels: short stints from their starters, and an offense that could not get going. The night started with Cooper Criswell making his MLB debut going 1 ⅓ innings and giving up 3 runs. Trouble started in the third with a one out triple by Jurickson Profar that scored two runs. A single by Marisnick led to the end of Criswell’s debut. With the current state of the largely anemic offense, this total felt insurmountable even without the additional two Padres runs coming across to score in the 5th, leaving the Halos down 5-0.