New Orleans, LA

Coast Guard conducts search and rescue operations following Hurricane Ida

By Sharlee Jacobs
kadn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS, LA — The Coast Guard has conducted a total of six search and rescues, saving a total of 13 people and two animals, and assisting six people, as of Tuesday. Flight crews from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans, Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile and Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod have conducted these efforts. Their total flight time for the following cases are 27 hours and 42 minutes.

