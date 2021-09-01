KSR Today, presented by LaRosa's: September is here

This edition of “KSR Today” is sponsored by LaRosa’s.

Good morning, Big Blue Nation. Congratulations on making it to September, by far one of the superior months of the year if for no other reason than football. With three days until kickoff, there’s a lot to cover, so let’s hop to it.

Practice Leftovers from Liam Coen, Will Levis, and Chris Rodriguez

Rain moved the media opportunity after last night’s practice to Zoom, but we still got plenty of great stuff from offensive coordinator Liam Coen, quarterback Will Levis, and running back Chris Rodriguez. Nick Roush brought you most of Rodriguez’s comments last night, specifically how the junior wants to be the best running back in the SEC this season.

“I want to be the best (running) back in the SEC and that’s what I’m working toward right now,” Rodriguez said. “I averaged six (yards per carry) last year. Let’s average ten this year. I know it’s a big goal, but don’t we all chase perfection without being able to reach it?“

Gotta love that attitude. We’ll have more from Coen, Levis, and C-Rod later this morning. Until then, check out the videos below. Tonight, we’ll hear from Brad White and the defense.

No beer (outside of suites) at Kroger Field this season

We knew this would probably be the case, but deputy athletic director Marc Hill confirmed on Zoom last night that no beer will be sold to the general public at Kroger Field this season. Hill said some work will be done to the stadium to sell alcohol at concerts, but UK has yet to decide whether it will sell beer outside of suites at football games.

Mitch Barnhart will be a guest on Kentucky Sports Radio tomorrow. I have a feeling this topic will come up.

Former Cats make NFL rosters

Yesterday was the NFL’s deadline for teams to trim their rosters from 80 to 53. Some former Kentucky players, like Jamin Davis (Washington) and Kelvin Joseph (Dallas), were assured roster spots, but several more survived the cuts, including:

Quinton Bohanna, Dallas Cowboys

Benny Snell, Pittsburgh Steelers

Brandin Echols, New York Jets

Phil Hoskins, Carolina Panthers

Logan Stenberg, Detroit Lions

Chris Westery, Baltimore Ravens

Landon Young, New Orleans Saints

The Minnesota Vikings waived AJ Rose, but Vikings beat writer Chris Tomasson is reporting he will join the practice squad if he clears waivers. Jon Toth (Washington), Jamar “Boogie” Watson (Pittsburgh), TJ Carter (Pittsburgh), Drake Jackson (Houston), Jeff Badet (Atlanta), and Austin MacGinnis (Los Angeles) are all on the waiver wire in hopes of making it on a roster or practice squad as well.

KSR Season Predictions

Last night, the KSR crew released our predictions for the 2021 Kentucky Football season. Oddly, more people picked the Cats to knock off Florida than Mississippi State:

A big day for 2023 football recruiting

Starting September 1, Division I coaches can start texting, emailing, and DMing junior football players, meaning that after midnight last night, inboxes and phones of the nation’s top targets were lighting up. Four-star defensive lineman Kelby Collins, whom Kentucky is pursuing, appreciated the love but really just wanted to get some sleep.

Kentucky Basketball Practice Footage!

Need a basketball fix? The folks behind the @KentuckyMBB account shared 35 seconds of footage from practice this week. Over highlights of Dontaie Allen, Davion Mintz, and TyTy Washington swishing threes, you can hear John Calipari telling his guys to play fast, but in control.

Speaking of Kentucky Basketball, we are excited to roll out content from our exclusive interviews with Keion Brooks and Davion Mintz. Check the site later today to hear Brooks and Mintz’s thoughts on NIL, the upcoming “Fans First” Fan Fest, and how the team is looking in workouts so far.

KSR Podcast Mania

It’s been a crazy busy week here at KSR, but that’s not stopping our writers from churning out quality podcasts. ICYMI, Jack Pilgrim took time out of his vacation to record a new episode of Sources Say discussing Cason Wallace and Shaedon Sharpe’s visits. On Monday night, we got our first KSR Football Podcast of the season, and yesterday, the premiere of Free Money Season 5 and a new installment of 11 Personnel.

The fun doesn’t stop there. Today, we’ll get the second episode of Pin It Deep with Max Duffy and Miles Butler. Make sure you’re subscribed to all of our wonderful shows wherever you get your podcasts.

Greg Sankey’s running streak is over

During the pandemic, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey set a fitness goal to run for at least 35 minutes each day. Over 500 days later, that streak came to an end. A stomach bug kept Sankey off the road for two days, but he’s already back on it to start a new streak.

Radio in one hour…