UFC 268 is The UFC's Return to New York

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UFC is returning to the Big Apple with UFC 268. On Saturday, during the UFC on ESPN: Barboza vs. Chikadze broadcast several bouts for the promotion’s return to Madison Square Garden were confirmed. Two rematches that happen to be title fights and one lightweight matchup that is sure to be a “fight of the night” contender for the November card.

