UFC 268 is The UFC's Return to New York

Justin Gaethje was looking for a fight recently, but the would-be opponent might surprise you. Gaethje has been on the outside on the lightweight title picture looking in for the better part of a year. He last fought back in October of 2020 when he received his first UFC title shot. Unfortunately, that loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov put Gaethje out of the title picture for quite some time afterward. Being cast aside was not something Gaethje had anticipated; and because of this, he has had to search for his next opponent in creative ways.