Palm Bay, FL

RMA Announces Space Coast Marinas Purchases the Prime Waterfront Real Estate for $1.7 Million

By Terry Windall
massachusettsnewswire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpace Coast Marinas Purchases the Prime Waterfront Real Estate for $1.7 Million. POMPANO BEACH, Fla. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — RMA Real Estate Services, a division of the economic development firm RMA (www.rma.us.com), is proud to announce the successful sale of a prime commercial property on behalf of the City of Palm Bay. RMA’s senior broker Bill Dehlinger, CCIM handled the transaction for the City, which resulted in Space Coast Marinas purchasing three parcels of land known as Pelican Harbor Marina for $1.7 million. The almost seven acres will be redeveloped to include a boat launch, public boardwalk, a marina, and restaurant.

massachusettsnewswire.com

Comments / 0

 

