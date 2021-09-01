Scott Disick Is Apparently Having a Meltdown Over Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s PDA

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been making serious waves since they became Instagram official earlier this year. Since then, they’ve enjoyed each other’s company on public outings and have packed on plenty of PDA in social media posts. Of course, there’s more to their relationship than steamy pics and unexpected haircuts. The two also show support for each other, and this was the case during Barker’s first plane ride since his crash in 2008. And to mark the accomplishment, he shared a sweet response on social media.