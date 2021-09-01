Cancel
Portland, ME

See What the Inside Of Portland’s B&M Baked Bean Plant Looks Like Before It’s Gone

By The Captain
94.9 HOM
94.9 HOM
 6 days ago
We are sad to hear this week that the B&M Baked Bean Plant in Portland is going away. The spot will be taken over by the Roux Institute as its new campus site. For over 150 years, Mainers have been working and producing world-champion baked beans, and the thought of driving by the plant on 295 and not seeing (or smelling) B&M beans have left Mainers waxing nostalgic. The plant will close at the end of this year.

Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine.

