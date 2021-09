(Shenandoah) -- At it's annual get-away at the Lake of the Ozarks, the Earl May Seed and Nursery Company named their manager, and store, of the year. Earl May Gardening Center in Shenandoah was the recipient of the store award, while Manager Jerry Crawford was named manager of the year, out of nearly 30 stores. Upon receiving the award, Crawford says he is appreciative of the recognition.