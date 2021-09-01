Dale Brisby Is a Man of Mystery, but He's Also Your New Favorite Cowboy
A Texas-based cowboy is on the mission to bring traditions back into the mainstream. Dale Brisby launched his YouTube channel in July 2013 to bring attention to his work on the Radiator Ranch Cattle Company, an expansive farm located in the sun-drenched state of Texas. Thanks to a carefully curated roster of videos exploring topics like rodeos, bullfights, and rope tricks, Dale gained 304,000 subscribers. Commercial success, including a Netflix deal for How to Be a Cowboy, soon followed.www.distractify.com
Comments / 0