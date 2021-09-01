Dale Brisby Is a Man of Mystery, but He's Also Your New Favorite Cowboy

We’ve been pretty skeptical of “quar cinema,” where, earlier in the pandemic and unable to be consumed by fear and in a catatonic panic like the rest of us, Hollywood types decided to make movies, god damn it, no matter whether or not they were any good. It’s a sort of first-thought-best-thought cinema which sounds cool in theory and has proven to be utterly dreadful in practice (cough How It Ends cough), but a few decent ideas have emerged from that period. One of those rarified few was Antoine Fuqua’s The Guilty, a remake of a solid Danish thriller that got some praise when it landed on these shores a few years ago. It’s a near-perfect set-up: It all takes place in a single location, with a single physical actor in the room — in this case, Jake Gyllenhaal, playing a 911 operator — and a pretty fun concept. Netflix dropped a trailer for it earlier on Tuesday, and, hell, it looks pretty solid.