As Arc'teryx continues to cross the borders of cultures, its first Arc'type concept store has come to life, offering consumers a new entry-level to the brand. The shifting cultural perception of a brand is often divisive, splitting the fanbase between the old and new. We've seen it fanbases splinter in this way countless times, from Supreme's adoptions by the mainstream to Stone Island's collaborations with Nike. At this transitional point, from an 'underground' or niche brand to finding a foothold in the mass market, often lays a collab or co-sign.