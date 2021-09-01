Ida Could Bring Flooding, Damaging Winds to DC Wednesday
The epic lightning show of Tuesday night will be followed by torrential rains starting Wednesday afternoon and you should exercise caution, say District agencies. In anticipation of Tropical Depression Ida’s impact on the District, Mayor Muriel Bowser is activating the District’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) on Wednesday, Sept. 1 to ensure city services are well-coordinated between District, regional, and federal partners. The District’s EOC and Joint Information Center will operate from 12:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.www.hillrag.com
