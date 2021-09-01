Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

AEROSMITH's BRAD WHITFORD Subject Of New Photo Book From ROSS HALFIN

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRufus Publications has announced a new Ross Halfin book produced in collaboration with AEROSMITH guitarist Brad Whitford. "Listen To Whitford" features over 300 pages from Ross Halfin's extensive AEROSMITH collection, shooting the band on stage and informally behind the scenes. Whitford joined AEROSMITH in 1971 and has helped shape the...

www.blabbermouth.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Whitford
Person
Dave Navarro
Person
Kirk Hammett
Person
Dean Deleo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aerosmith#New Ross#Aerosmith#Metallica#Stone Temple
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Aerosmith’s Top 10 Songs

The Boston-born rock band, Aerosmith, has had a long career spanning six decades. In 1973, the band released its debut self-titled record, the first of its 15 studio releases. Along the way, the band has released hit after hit while frontman Steven Tyler shrieked and guitarist Joe Perry wailed on his six-string.
EntertainmentGuitar World Magazine

New Brad Whitford photobook, Listen To Whitford, announced

Rufus Publications has joined forces with Brad Whitford for an all-new book, which will take a deep-dive into the life and career of the iconic Aerosmith electric guitar player. Titled Listen To Whitford and compiled by esteemed music photographer Ross Halfin, the 300-plus-page piece contains an abundance of photos and...
Rock MusicGuitar World Magazine

Kirk Hammett reveals he has never written a guitar solo with a wah pedal

For all the things Metallica’s boundary-pushing Black Album brought to the table, one of its most notable offerings from an electric guitar perspective is its handling of the wah pedal, representing the period when Kirk Hammett fully embraced the effect as a stalwart of his sound. Given his evergreen affinity...
EntertainmentBLABBERMOUTH.NET

JASON NEWSTED: Why I Always Wore METALLICA T-Shirts Onstage During My Time With The Band

In a brand new interview with Knotfest.com's "Talk Toomey" podcast, former METALLICA bassist Jason Newsted was asked why he always wore the band's t-shirts while performing live. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I believed in myself and I believed in my band… I would do whatever I could, what was within my power, to promote and forward our success. I would sacrifice myself in any manner asked; there were no limits. I would do whatever it took, what I could possibly do, in my limited knowledge and experience, to play my role to the best of my ability to make us successful. Flying the colors made me — as [American singer-songwriter] Jason Isbell says — 'black metal t-shirt my shield.' It was. And it always was. And it was the name of my fucking band across the front. And guess what? There is no bigger one. So I pridefully wear this — I fly my colors more pridefully than any Hell's Angel or whatever through all of time."
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Aerosmith’s Rejuvenation With ‘Permanent Vacation’

There’s a conventional wisdom that 1987’s Permanent Vacation marked Aerosmith’s second bite at the comeback apple, but it really had little in common with the album that preceded it. When the band released Done with Mirrors in 1985, it marked a reunion of its original lineup, with a presumed commercial interest in what it had to offer. Permanent Vacation, on the other hand, pointed to a different kind of comeback: a return from the fringes of irrelevance.
MusicPosted by
Variety

Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page: Band Refused ‘Miserable’ Requests to Make Past Docs Because They Weren’t About the Music

Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page didn’t hold back in detailing why the band has refused to participate in a single documentary until now. Bernard MacMahon’s “Becoming Led Zeppelin” premieres at the Venice Film Festival Saturday afternoon, and tickets for all 12 press and public screenings of the film have sold out — easily making it one of the most sought-after movies at the fest. Part of the film’s appeal is its rarity, given the band has never taken part in a film apart from “The Song Remains the Same” (1976), which was more of a concert movie. Page, the only band member...
Books & LiteratureBLABBERMOUTH.NET

MASTODON's BRANN DAILOR To Release Book Of Clown Drawings Made During Lockdown

MASTODON drummer, singer and songwriter Brann Dailor has teamed with Revolver to publish his first book, "Brann Dailor's 101 Clowns Of The Coronavirus". Featuring over 100 pages of artwork by Dailor — plus commentary by Sean Ono Lennon, METALLICA's Lars Ulrich, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's Josh Homme, DEFTONES' Chino Moreno and others — the first-print, limited-edition 10"x13" hardcover coffee table book is available for order now. Expected ship date is October 4.
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

Jason Newsted Theorizes Why Metallica Copied Him + Cut Their Hair

Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted reflected on the divisive 1996 moment when the rest of his bandmates — James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich and Kirk Hammett — made the collective decision to cut their hair, theorizing that they did so in an effort to copy a move he made in 1992, which came with a handful of benefits.
CelebritiesPeople

Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker Show Off Matching Tattoos in New Album Announcement

Machine Gun Kelly posted a video on Instagram Monday announcing his sixth album, Born with Horns, by showing off a new matching tattoo with Travis Barker. " 'born with horns' the album. We're back for round two…." Kelly, 31, captioned the post. He and Barker, 45, previously worked together on his pop-punk album Tickets to My Downfall. The Blink-182 drummer will serve as executive producer on the upcoming Born with Horns.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Stevie Nicks reflects on health concerns as she shares bad news with fans

Stevie Nicks has been storming the charts for decades and has a legion of fans around the world. But this week, the award-winning singer shared a statement with her fans which reflected on her health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Wanting to be cautious, Stevie has made the difficult decision...
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Lil Nas X announces new album Montero with pregnancy photo shoot

Lil Nas X has announced the release date for his new album Montero with a pregnancy photo shoot, calling it his “baby”.The 22-year-old rapper, who released the song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” in March, told People that he’s releasing his new project on 17 September. In the photoshoot, Nas X is seen dressed in a white satin robe with a flower crown and a baby bump. “SURPRISE!” he captioned the image. “I can’t believe I’m finally announcing this. My little bundle of joy Montero is due 17 September 2021.” The “Industry Baby” singer revealed that he came...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Here's How Sting Really Feels About Eric Clapton's Controversial Vaccine Opinions

Who can believe legendary singer and songwriter Sting is 69 years old? The heartthrob rocker, who is also the father of the gorgeous Mickey Sumner, certainly isn't slowing down on producing music. According to Showbiz 411, Sting, whose real name is Gordon Sumner, is about to spring a new album on his ardent fans. The story goes that he was touring his Broadway show "The Last Ship" when the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020. So, he used the six weeks that the show was unexpectedly anchored to start writing a new album called "The Bridge."

Comments / 0

Community Policy