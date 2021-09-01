Get Reckless with Feed Me

After a short break following the recording and touring for 2018’s AAARTH, The Joy Formidable reconvened at singer/guitarist Ritzy Bryan’s house in Utah to begin work on a follow up. Bassist Rhydian Dafydd considered it a short vacation from his home in the U.K. but, with the writing starting in February 2020, found himself a temporary U.S. resident for nearly 19 months due to travel restrictions caused by the pandemic. While the lockdown wasn’t great for anybody, the downtime allowed the band to focus on writing and recording new music that proved to be the shot of energy they needed. Into the Blue, released in August, features some of the best songs in the band’s decade-long recording career and the early singles (“Into the Blue” and “Back to Nothing”) were a great indication of what was to come.