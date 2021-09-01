Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Meet 5 Maverick Guitarists Playing Their Way into Nashville’s New Frontier

acousticguitar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the September/October 2021 issue of Acoustic Guitar | By James Volpe Rotondi. As anyone who’s hopped a flight to Nashville for a boisterous three-day weekend well knows, Music City almost literally lives and breathes guitar. Is the tip-off the giant Les Paul guitar sculptures that greet you at the arrival gate at Nashville International Airport, or the Gibson and Martin display cases and BMI posters that dot the baggage area? Maybe it’s the legendary Lower Broadway strip, where more than 30 venues proudly host live bands from before lunchtime to well after 1:00 a.m. every single day.

acousticguitar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Cook
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Lilly Hiatt
Person
John Hiatt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#Popular Music#Rock Guitar#Music History#Acoustic Guitar#The Ryman Auditorium#The Hall Of Fame#Americana#The Avett Brothers#The Punch Brothers#Strumming Upstream#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Wide Open Country

Wide Open Country's Six Pack: RaeLynn, Clare Dunn, Chris Stapleton & More

Every week, the Wide Open Country team rounds up our favorite newly released country and Americana songs. Here are six songs we currently have on repeat. With "Only in a Small Town," RaeLynn celebrates that homey, rural stretches where "there's no cell phone bars" and "more trucks than cars" lack the less fulfilling glitz of big cities. After all, what's a better setting to develop the playful sass and storytelling chops we've come to expect from one of modern country music's best triple threats (meaning, she's an elite songwriter, singer and live performer)?
MusicKBOE Radio

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today in 1955, Elvis Presley topped the country charts with his most successful release on Sun Records, “I Forgot To Remember To Forget.” Here’s a fun fact for you – Elvis made five singles for Sun records, each of them combining a blues song on one side with a country song on the other, but both sung in the same vein.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

Remember When Travis Tritt and Joe Pesci Performed Together on the ACMs?

In 1992, Travis Tritt took the stage to perform at the 27th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, and he was joined by none other than legendary actor Joe Pesci for a memorable duet. Some may be puzzled by the thought of Pesci singing at the ACM Awards, but he was on hand to join the country star on his song, "Bible Belt," which was featured in the Pesci-led movie, My Cousin Vinny.
Musicgrammy.com

Meet Sam Williams, A Country Music Scion Whose Debut Album 'Glasshouse Children' Transcends His Surname

People make a big deal out of "authenticity" in country music, as if acoustic guitars and washtub basses were a crafted aesthetic and not simply the tools artists had at their disposal mid-century—But if Hank Williams showed up today, perhaps he'd be in a hoodie, making beats on Logic. His grandson, Sam Williams, knows he's probably bumming people out by embracing modern sounds and not wearing a 10-gallon hat. Still, he's clearly doing something right: He was just on Colbert.
Musicsoundslikenashville.com

Ray Charles, The Judds, Eddie Bayers and Pete Drake Will Be Newest Inductees to Country Music Hall of Fame

Drummer Eddie Bayers, the legendary Ray Charles, steel guitarist Pete Drake and award-winning duo The Judds will be the newest inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The new class of honorees was announced by the Country Music Association during a virtual livestream hosted by Reba McEntire. Charles will be inducted in the Veterans Era Artist category and The Judds will be inducted in the Modern Era Artist category. Musicians Bayers and Drake tied and will both be inducted in the Recording and/or Touring Musician category, which is awarded every third year in rotation with the Non-Performer and Songwriter categories.
MusicCMT

CMT Roundup: New Music from Trace Adkins, Ashland Craft, Willie Nelson, And More

CMT’s Weekly Roundup of new hits this week features a blend of emerging, vaunted, and critically-acclaimed artists delivering as expected — aided by some heaping spoonfuls of Willie Nelson, too — to the high expectations of their material. Embedded from www.youtube.com. Trace Adkins – Got It Down. “My daddy’s daddy’s...
Musicsouthernillinoisnow.com

On ‘CMT Giants, Nashville’s younger set — including Jimmie Allen and Mickey Guyton — tribute Charley Pride

Stars like Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson and Darius Rucker stepped up to perform in honor of Charley Pride during the CMT Giants: Charley Pride tribute that aired on Wednesday night. But they weren’t alone: Members of country music’s younger generation, including Jimmie Allen and Mickey Guyton, were also on hand to remember Pride’s enduring legacy.
Musicthebluegrasssituation.com

Connie Smith Carries a Classic Country Sound to “A Million and One” Video

Grand Ole Opry member Connie Smith is offering a gift to country music purists and enthusiasts: a new album, The Cry of the Heart. It’s Smith’s third endeavor with her husband and producer Marty Stuart, whose acumen and prowess in country and roots music pairs well with the sovereign voice of this Country Music Hall of Fame inductee. Ahead of the album’s release, she released “A Million and One,” paired with a music video filmed in part at Ernest Tubb Record Shop in downtown Nashville. The video starts with a trip down memory lane and an immersion into the lore of that classic country sound as an old clip shows Ernest Tubb himself welcoming Connie Smith to the stage.
Musicfcnews.org

Owen, Grand Funk headline Fair entertainment

Music fans and fairgoers alike will have quite a musical collection to enjoy at the 164th Fulton County Fair. From country to Christian, classic rock to the classics of the 50s and 60s, music will once again fill the air at the Fulton County Fair. “We’re pleased that a majority...
Musicmainstreet-nashville.com

Music Spotlight: Bridget Caldwell

Singer-songwriter Bridget Caldwell does not come from a musical family. They loved music, but did not play or create music. Her mother had “exquisite” taste in music and would play anything from Bonnie Raitt and Hank Williams to Miles Davis and Ella Fitzgerald. She states she has always been a...
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

The Mavericks, Keb' Mo' Among Americana Music Association's Lifetime Achievement Honorees

The Mavericks, Keb' Mo' and the Fisk Jubilee Singers are among the Americana Music Association's Lifetime Achievement Honorees for 2021. Eclectic rock and country band The Mavericks will recieve the Trailblazer Award; blues singer-songwriter Keb' Mo' will recieve the Performance Award; engineer Trina Shoemaker will be honored for production; vocalist Carla Thomas will recieve the Inspiration Award and the Fisk University choir, the Fisk Jubilee Singers, will recieve the Legacy of Americana Award, co-presented with the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM).
Musicloudersound.com

Tracks of the Week: new music from Dirty Honey, GATC and more

Today is the 249th day of 2021, which, according to our undoubtedly erroneous maths, means there's been approximately 284 entries in our Tracks Of The Week competition this year. What does this mean? Well, it means that rock'n'roll is not only alive and well, but that it's also pumping vast...
Celebritiescelebritypage.com

Caitlyn Smith Is Country Music's Newest Rising Star

It looks like hard work is paying off for Caitlyn Smith!. The Minnesota country singer who is finally getting the recognition she deserves. Named one of Rolling Stone's 10 New Country Artists You Need To Know, Caitlyn Smith is on a trajectory towards new heights. She had this to say about working with ACM-Award-winning band Old Dominion on her hit song "I Can't."
MusicPosted by
The Bobby Bones Show

'It’s About Damn Time,' Wynonna Judd Says Of Country Hall Of Fame Induction

“It’s about damn time” that the Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. On Monday morning (August 16), country icon Reba McEntire hosted a live-streamed announcement via the Country Music Association. She revealed four artists included in the Class of 2021: Eddie Bayers, Ray Charles, Pete Drake and The Judds, mother-daughter duo Naomi and Wynonna.
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Tom T. Hall, Country Music's 'Storyteller,' Dead at 85

Born Thomas T. Hall on May 25th, 1936, in Olive Hill, Kentucky, Hall began playing music at a young age and performed with a bluegrass band, the Kentucky Travelers, while he was a teenager. He joined the Army in 1957 and sometimes performed on the Armed Services Radio Network while stationed in Germany. After returning to civilian life, Hall was working as a radio DJ in Virginia when a publisher heard his song “D.J. for a Day” and brought it to Jimmy C. Newman, who took it to the Top Ten. Hall’s first Number One came in 1965 with Johnnie Wright’s version of “Hello Vietnam.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy