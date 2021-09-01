5 TikTok Skincare Trends You Should Avoid

When it comes to your health, you should be careful and steer clear of certain trends. Especially those on TikTok. Here are some examples. TikTok is a place for all sorts of advice, from how to get revenge on an ex, to how to take care of your plants. If you have a question regarding just about anything, you’ll likely find an answer on TikTok, something that is great, but that also requires some vetting. This is especially important when it comes to your mental and physical health, including skincare.