Premium worth it
This will sound circular, but it depends on whether you need the features that are added in premium. The free version is pretty functional. It's the same food database, same exercise database, same general logging processes. In the phone/tablet app, premium gets you more workout routines, plus a bunch of plans stuff. In app or we version, premium has more options for tweaking your goals, plus features like net carbs. (This is not an exhaustive list. I'm sure MFP has a full list of premium features someplace.) Premium doesn't have the ads, which is nice if you have slow connections.
