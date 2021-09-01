Premium worth it

The scale you use doesn't matter as much as how consistently you use it. A basic model from a big-box store is fine. The important thing is to weigh under the same conditions as much as possible - whether you weigh daily, weekly, monthly, more or less often than that. The scale should be in the same place on a hard, level surface; you should be wearing the same clothes (or not wearing, as the case may be); and you should weigh at the same time of day/at the same point in your routine, to account for environmental/behavioral fluctuations. I think most people weigh first thing in the morning, in the nude, after using the toilet but before eating or drinking anything. You could weigh right after lunch fully clothed if you wanted to, as long as you did so consistently, because the specific number on the scale doesn't matter as much as the trend over time, which is harder to see if you weigh at inconsistent times and under inconsistent circumstances. If you stepped on the scale at 6 AM nude right after toileting, then again at 2 PM fully clothed right after lunch, the 2 PM reading will be significantly higher, but you didn't gain 5 lbs of fat in 8 hours.