Minneapolis, MN

Travail's BBQ joint in Northeast Minneapolis to close in October

By Adam Uren
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 6 days ago
The Minneapolis barbecue eatery opened by the team behind the acclaimed Travail Kitchen & Amusements is closing its doors.

Minnesota BBQ Co. announced in an email on Tuesday that it is "packing up the smoker and closing our doors" at 816 NE Lowry Ave., with Sunday, Oct. 3 its final day.

The barbecue joint opened in the tiny 750 sq. ft. location that primarily served takeout customers in May 2019.

It was headed up by Kale Thome, a Kansas native who is a longtime chef at Robbinsdale's Travail Kitchen & Amusements.

Prior to closing in October, Minnesota BBQ Co. said it will be serving up some of its most popular specials alongside its customary barbecue classics like brisket and ribs.

These will include banh mi, friend chicken sandwich, pastrami sandwich, tacos, and aged prime rib.

"As always, thanks for coming in and supporting our business!" the email finished. "We are planning our next moves and you may yet see more ‘cue in the future."

