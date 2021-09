• Research shows that over 50 percent of investors are men. • Extent of cryptocurrency investment could be affected by gender discrimination. The crypto market represents a new financial model of the 21st century with a significant amount of investment regardless of gender. However, for the individuals investing in cryptocurrencies, it is understood that more than half are men, leaving women behind. According to an investigation by Acorn with CNBC and Momentive, it was found that over 50 percent of crypto investors are men.