Pokémon GO: how to find and capture Ditto [2021]

The Hoopa’s Arrival event in Pokémon Go is all about revealing the tasks for the Season of Mischief Special Research project, Misunderstood Mischief, where players have the chance to capture Hoopa for the first time. This Mythical Pokémon will only be available for this task. During the Hoopa’s Arrival event, Psychic, Dark, and Ghost-type Pokémon will appear more frequently while your character uses incense. They will be appearing every hour and have a strict rotation of Pokémon. There will also be a Collection Challenge available that all players can complete during the event, from 11 AM to 5 PM in your local time zone. This guide breaks down all of the Pokémon you need to catch to complete Hoopa’s Arrival Collection Challenge.