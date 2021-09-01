Cancel
New York City, NY

New funding supports accessibility at West Side Rowing Club

By Jana Eisenberg
buffalo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 100-year-old club is actively expanding its efforts to build broader community connections. West Side Rowing Club, one of the oldest of its kind in the country, is a nonprofit with both a mission and long tradition of teaching the youth of Western New York to participate in the sport of rowing, also known as crew. Founded in 1912 as a men’s club, WSRC included women as of 1978; female rowers are now the majority.

#Rowing#S Club#Youth Sports#Charity#West Side Rowing Club#Western New York#Boys Girls Clubs
