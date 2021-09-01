Six trips approved by health experts to take this autumn despite delta

The Delta variant of the coronavirus is now the predominant strain circulating in the U.S., responsible for up to 94% of current cases. Not only is Delta much more infectious than previous variants, it may be causing symptoms that are different than those previously associated with COVID-19. Researchers are studying this possibility and haven't released official findings, but one crowd-sourced study points up some significant differences. Read on to find out what they are—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.