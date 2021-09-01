Six trips approved by health experts to take this autumn despite delta
As summer comes to an end, but the delta variant’s surge does not, it’s difficult for travelers to know what options they have for safe trip planning. Travel advisories and local pandemic mandates are returning, and even Hawaii is asking visitors to stay away amid its rising coronavirus hospitalization rates. Does all of that mean we should stop traveling? “The short answer is it depends,” said Jessica Malaty Rivera, an epidemiologist with the COVID Tracking Project.www.spokesman.com
Comments / 0