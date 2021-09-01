Review: Sonic Colors Ultimate is Still a Pretty Great Sonic Game
It's always great to see a remaster of a game that might actually deserve a return. Sonic Colors is one of the better recent adventures in the Sonic the Hedgehog series, but initially only appeared on the Wii (and DS). Now the console version's appearing in more places in a fresher, shinier version called Sonic Colors Ultimate. And, well, if someone likes Sonic's games, it is still worth people's time.
