According to Lance Hornby of The Athletic, the Toronto Maple Leafs have hired Hannu Toivonen to become their new goaltending coach for the Toronto Marlies. Toivonen, 37, was taken in the first round of the 2002 NHL Entry Draft by the Boston Bruins. He was widely considered one of the best goaltending prospects in the early-2000's but failed to pan out, only appearing in 61 career games with Boston and St. Louis. In those 61 games, he had a record of 18-24-10 with a 3.37 G.A.A, an .890 save percentage and one shutout.