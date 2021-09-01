Harvest time

You’ll start to see more tractors and combines on area roadways in the coming weeks. Farmers have already been hard at work the third cutting of alfalfa and the oat harvest taking place. The United States Department of Agriculture reported earlier this week that corn and soybeans are little behind from last year, but almost a full week ahead of the five-year average. UW Extension scheduled corn dry down events at the Door County Cooperative on Wednesday and Rio Creek Feed Mill in Luxemburg on Tuesday so farmers could get a better idea of when they can head out to their fields to start harvesting. The beginning of the harvest season for farmers like Devin Schmidt from Jerseyland Dairy in Sturgeon Bay means making sure all of the equipment is ready to roll from the start.