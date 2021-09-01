Cancel
Agriculture

Harvest time

By Ted Kalvitis / Far Muse
Hampshire Review
 6 days ago

“Harvest time” so declares a headline above a close-up orchard harvest scene on the front page of the Aug. 31 Winchester Star. A happy Latino (with a name like Treino, he sure ain’t Irish) looks at the camera from behind a nearly full, 22-bushel bin of apples. The apples are quite sizable and ranging from green to yellow. “Summer Rambos,” I thought. Many of the apples have a slight red blush, which would be consistent with their being picked so late in their season. (The photo was taken on Friday, Aug. 28.)

Agriculturejournaltrib.com

A better harvest season for Unhjem

Lane Unhjem stands in front of a replacement combine, happily looking forward to some time in the cab this harvest, following a fire and heart attack last year, leading to a multi-organ transplant. Brad Nygaard -- The Journal. Aug. 27, 2021, was a memorable day for Lane Unhjem. “Well,” he...
Wapella, ILWCIA

Harvest Heritage: Riddle Farms

WAPELLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Very few farms have a 180-year history. For the last 50 year, Vic Riddle has been farming land west of Wapella that traces back to the 1830s. “My mother’s side of the family owns the farm now that I am operating,” said Vic Riddle. “And I have a great, great grandfather named Peter Crum, who was originally living in Indiana, saw opportunity in Illinois, brought the first 40 acres in 1836. We are fortunate enough to still have paperwork and the deed for that day. There is actually a signature that says President Martin Van Buren, but he didn’t really sign it, he had a representative in the Danville Land office that would have signed that signature to make it official.”
Sturgeon Bay, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

Farmers prepare for fall harvest

You’ll start to see more tractors and combines on area roadways in the coming weeks. Farmers have already been hard at work the third cutting of alfalfa and the oat harvest taking place. The United States Department of Agriculture reported earlier this week that corn and soybeans are little behind from last year, but almost a full week ahead of the five-year average. UW Extension scheduled corn dry down events at the Door County Cooperative on Wednesday and Rio Creek Feed Mill in Luxemburg on Tuesday so farmers could get a better idea of when they can head out to their fields to start harvesting. The beginning of the harvest season for farmers like Devin Schmidt from Jerseyland Dairy in Sturgeon Bay means making sure all of the equipment is ready to roll from the start.
Agricultureagrinews-pubs.com

Making baleage keeps harvest timely, produces high-quality feed

FAIRBURY, Ill. — Controlling alfalfa harvest is an important value of making baleage. “Timing on alfalfa harvest has been the biggest thing by getting the first cutting off,” said John Kaeb, a custom hay harvester near Arrowsmith, Illinois. “We usually get four to five cuttings, so making baleage has helped keep us on time.”
Cedar Key, FLCedar Key News

FIRST HARVEST FOR SALT STUDENTS

This past Tuesday, August 24, the Cedar Key School Aquaculture Class completed its first clam harvest from the lease they planted 13 months ago. The clams that were harvested came from seed donated by Joey Cannon and there are nine additional bags ready for harvest alongside nursery seed still out on the lease.
Chicago, ILFarm and Dairy

Harvest hopes now dominate market

It is hard to think about harvest when it is still August in Northeast Ohio, but harvest thinking is dominating grain markets on the Chicago Board of Trade already. Harvest time is here — if you look at the entire country and not your back 40. Harvest is in full...
Rantoul, ILagrinews-pubs.com

Dozens of corn pickers ready for harvest

RANTOUL, Ill. — A wide range of classic corn picker models will lineup to take their turns through a field on the expansive Rantoul Aviation Center grounds Aug. 26-29 during the Half Century of Progress. Roger Musson, who is coordinating the ear corn harvesting and combining along with Robert Off,...
Rochester, MNKAAL-TV

Local honey harvest season begins

(ABC 6 NEWS) - There is a lot of buzz happening around Rochester, millions of bees that have produced honey since April and now the honey is ready to be harvested. Tom Ownes took over Johnston Honey just 6 years ago from Don Johnston. This is their 24th season of harvesting season and it is huge.
Pitt County, NCDaily Reflector

Peanut harvesting workshops set

The N.C. Cooperative Extension Service Pitt County Center will hold three peanut maturity workshops starting on Friday week. The workshops are offered to assist farmers in deciding when to dig their peanut crops and will be held in Pactolus, Ayden and Belvoir. Following are locations and times:. J.P. Davenport’s and...
Michigan StateTraverse City Record-Eagle

Harvest time: Pundits dead wrong about northern Michigan's farming future

Michigan is flexing its agricultural muscle. The state leads the nation in the production of specialty crops, being the second most agriculturally diverse state in the country. It leads the country in growing asparagus, Niagara grapes, winter squash and cranberry beans. Northern Michigan is one of the top cherry producing regions in the world.
Stanley, LAKTBS

First-time hunters harvest big gator from Toledo Bend

STANLEY, La. – It’s alligator hunting season in Louisiana and already a huge one has been harvested from a local lake. The Gator Guys of Stanley – also known as D.J. Farris, Jay McClain, Dennis “Bebo” Farris and Newt Farris – caught a 11 foot, 6 inch gator weighing 467 pounds.
LifestyleFarm and Dairy

How to find and harvest crabapples

I have always enjoyed crabapples during late summer early fall. Sure, they can be a little tart, but they are a good snack when you’re out exploring in the woods and happen upon them. Crabapples are a wild apple variety that is typically smaller than those sold in grocery stores....
Twin Lakes, WIKenosha News.com

WATCH NOW: Rubber Ducky Farmstand gets a new home at the former location of Harvest Time Orchard.in Twin Lakes

After being briefly shuttered in July, Rubber Ducky Farmstands has found a new home at the former location of Harvest Time Orchard. Plans call for a Friday opening. The store is located at 36116 128th St., Twin Lakes. Jason Dalke, who started the stand last year during the pandemic, said the owners, who had closed the orchard after they retired, felt the farm stand was a better fit than other businesses that had offered to rent the space.
Food & Drinksprovidenceonline.com

Rhody Gem: Harvest Kitchen

We’re on the hunt for Rhody Gems! Every neighborhood has that secret, hidden, cool and unusual, or hole-in-the-wall spot that locals love. Email or tag us on social media using #RhodyGem to suggest yours, and we might just feature it!. What it is:. A Farm Fresh RI program, Harvest Kitchen...
AgricultureWWMT

Fall armyworms marching through Indiana fields, decimating crops

CULVER, Ind. — Driving around you can see this year's crops look in good shape, but what you can't see is a new pest is devastating some Indiana farm fields. Farmers in Culver said it took less than two days for the fall armyworms to march across this field and eat most of the leaves on the hay and alfalfa plants. The fall armyworm came to the state from the south due to high winds that brought moths to the area.
AnimalsCommonwealth Journal

Fall armyworm in pasture and hayfields 2021

We have had numerous reports of fall armyworm egg masses in pastures and hayfields in KY in mid-August and now significant damage is occurring from the caterpillars across the state. Therefore, keep a close watch on your pastures/hayfields for these armyworms over the next few weeks. If you have 2-3 caterpillars per square foot or more, then you should consider spraying. In other words, these numbers will likely mean you will have considerable damage to late summer/fall growth in your pastures and hayfields.
Findley Lake, NYthevillagerny.com

Findley Lake Harvest Festival

Fall is fast approaching; pumpkin season is arriving and apples are gearing up to be turned to cider and tasty treats. This seasons crops are ready for the picking and celebrating the turn of the seasons is a long cherished tradition. Findley Lake Harvest Festival is back for 2021 and plans to get the Fall party started for three days in September, the 3rd from 5-9pm, 4th from 10-8pm and 5th from 10-7pm at the corners of Route 426 & Route 430 in Mina, NY.

