Harvest time
“Harvest time” so declares a headline above a close-up orchard harvest scene on the front page of the Aug. 31 Winchester Star. A happy Latino (with a name like Treino, he sure ain’t Irish) looks at the camera from behind a nearly full, 22-bushel bin of apples. The apples are quite sizable and ranging from green to yellow. “Summer Rambos,” I thought. Many of the apples have a slight red blush, which would be consistent with their being picked so late in their season. (The photo was taken on Friday, Aug. 28.)www.hampshirereview.com
Comments / 0