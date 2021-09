Public health officials in Idaho have instituted “crisis standards of care” for the hospitals in the northern part of the state because there are more Covid-19 patients than they can care for. The state’s department of health put the change in care standards into motion on Monday and announced the move on Tuesday, saying that patients may not get the health care they would under normal circumstances if they end up in hospital. About 39.5 per cent of Idaho residents are fully immunised, one of the lowest vaccination rates in the US. On 5 July, the seven-day average of...