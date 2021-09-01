The Skin Care Founder Making The Products Women Of Color Deserve To See

Growing up with one foot in two distinctly different cultures (but not fully belonging in either) is an experience common to many first-generation Americans. For Rooshy Roy, the founder of Ayurveda-inspired skin care line Aavrani, one of the most defining elements of her childhood was a sense of alienation from her culture of origin and country of birth. Her loving, well-intentioned Indian immigrant family expected her to live up to the good Indian girl archetype, which Roy couldn’t relate to, while her brown exterior excluded her from fully belonging to the clique of white girls that populated her Michigan suburb. Says Roy of her upbringing, “I always felt I needed to compartmentalize my identities as opposed to unifying them into one lived experience that has its own quirks and sense of identity.”