AI-powered weed destroying startup harvests $27M round, farmers say laser-blasting machine saves time and cuts pesticide use
Investors are putting more cash behind the self-driving weed-zapping machines made by Carbon Robotics that are attracting attention from farmers across the world. The Seattle-based startup just landed $27 million to help meet demand. Its AI-powered autonomous robot uses computer vision software to identify weeds growing in fields, and then zaps them with precision 150-watt thermal bursts from lasers.www.geekwire.com
Comments / 0