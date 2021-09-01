Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

AI-powered weed destroying startup harvests $27M round, farmers say laser-blasting machine saves time and cuts pesticide use

By Taylor Soper
geekwire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestors are putting more cash behind the self-driving weed-zapping machines made by Carbon Robotics that are attracting attention from farmers across the world. The Seattle-based startup just landed $27 million to help meet demand. Its AI-powered autonomous robot uses computer vision software to identify weeds growing in fields, and then zaps them with precision 150-watt thermal bursts from lasers.

www.geekwire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Startup, WA
Local
Washington Industry
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Business
Seattle, WA
Industry
Seattle, WA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pesticides#Laser#Robot#Carzalia Valley Produce#Isilon Systems Co#Uber And Facebook#Autonomous Robots#Anthos Capital#Ignition Capital#Fuse#Voyager Capital#Carbon Robotics#Deere Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Abbott signs Texas elections bill, Democrats file suit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Tuesday signed a sweeping overhaul of his state’s election procedures after months of delay caused by Democrats who sought to block the bill they say will disenfranchise voters. Abbott made the measure his top priority in two special legislative sessions he called over the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Human Rights Campaign president fired for assisting Andrew Cuomo with sexual harassment allegations

Human Rights Campaign fired its president Alphonso David on Monday following an investigation into his involvement in handling sexual harassment claims made against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The LGBTQ advocacy group said that David, while president, assisted Cuomo's team in responding to allegations, which is in violation of the organization's policy and mission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy