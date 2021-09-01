No Man's Sky's Frontiers update lets you govern and grow your own Mos Eisley

I've got to admit; I enjoy writing about No Man's Sky. I've made it abundantly clear when covering some of the many major updates for the game that Hello Games are a developer worth trusting. I also enjoy when a few mouthbreathers crawl out to say that, somehow, No Man's Sky is "a scam" and "unfinished" because the developers are still releasing content for it - ignoring that such a statement would make every game ever a scam. And, on the subject of new content, we have some details on No Man's Sky: Frontiers.