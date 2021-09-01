Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

No Man's Sky's Frontiers update lets you govern and grow your own Mos Eisley

By News
Eurogamer.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've ever wanted to live the life of a space sheriff in some intergalactic frontier town, No Man's Sky's latest free update has you well and truly covered. No Man's Sky's Frontiers update - the 17th (!) to release since launch - arrives today on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, bringing something a little bit different to Hello Games' ever-expanding exploratory space sim. Players can now stumble across procedurally generated Mos-Eisley-like settlements while exploring inhabited planets around the galaxy, each featuring unique buildings, neighbourhood layouts, colour schemes, and interior and exterior decorations.

www.eurogamer.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontiers#Galaxy#Hello Games#Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
PlayStation
Related
Video Gamesvg247.com

No Man's Sky Frontiers update adds procedurally generated settlements, updates base building, more

Frontiers is the 17th major free update to No Man’s Sky, and it’s now available on all platforms. In it, you will become the Overseer of your own procedurally generated alien settlement. While in this position, you will make choices, guide your citizens, develop new structures and defend your people from the Sentinels. You can also take advantage of the massive overhaul to base building to construct your own special base.
Video Gameswccftech.com

No Man’s Sky: Frontiers New Major Update Details Revealed

I've got to admit; I enjoy writing about No Man's Sky. I've made it abundantly clear when covering some of the many major updates for the game that Hello Games are a developer worth trusting. I also enjoy when a few mouthbreathers crawl out to say that, somehow, No Man's Sky is "a scam" and "unfinished" because the developers are still releasing content for it - ignoring that such a statement would make every game ever a scam. And, on the subject of new content, we have some details on No Man's Sky: Frontiers.
Video GamesThe Verge

No Man’s Sky free update adds alien settlements for you to discover and rule

No Man’s Sky’s latest update is adding alien settlements for you to discover as you explore its procedurally-generated universe. The appropriately titled “Frontiers” expansion was first teased last month, and represents the game’s seventeenth major update since its launch five years ago. It’s available to download today, free of charge, like the rest of No Man’s Sky’s updates.
Video GamesHot Hardware

No Man's Sky Massive Frontiers Update Is Out Now, Here Is What's New

The 17th update to No Man's Sky has arrived, right on the heels of the procedurally generated game's fifth anniversary. Teased last month, the 3.6 "Frontiers" update is a monumentally big one, requiring a 6.6GB download on Steam, and as you might expect, it crams a whole lot of upgrades, new features, and bug fixes into the update.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

No Man's Sky: Frontiers is out now and makes you the mayor

What a journey No Man's Sky has been on, to the extent that where players once frothed at the mouth about Hello Games they now rent billboards saying 'thanks' and mod Sean Murray's head into the game in mock-protest at the wait for the next big thing. Well, time to say goodbye to all those locales festooned with an Irishman's head, and hello to the next major update: No Man's Sky Frontiers is now live, and is a 6.6GB download.
Video Gameswmleader.com

No Man’s Sky gets alien settlements you can take charge of

Just celebrated its fifth anniversary, and to underscore just how far the game has come since its , Hello Games has released the 17th major update for the space exploration and survival sim. The headline attraction of the is the addition of alien settlements, which you can take charge of and rule however you like.
Video GamesGamespot

No Man's Sky - Official Frontiers Update Trailer

Introducing No Man's Sky's 17th free update: FRONTIERS. Explore procedurally generated alien settlements, learn their stories and help them develop thriving communities. Construct your own grand structures with new base parts and new building tools.
Video GamesDestructoid

Dark Deity brings its turn-based tactics to Switch next year

As turn-based strategy games move into larger productions, it’s nice to look back on the art of the olden days. Dark Deity does just that, by drawing some obvious inspiration from tactical RPGs of old to make something new, and it’s coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022. Announced during Gamescom...
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

No Man’s Sky Frontiers Patch 3.62 Patch Notes – Fixes Aplenty

Hot on the heels of No Man’s Sky’s latest update launching earlier this week, the latest in Hello Games’ stream of massive updates to the initially maligned space sim, Frontiers Patch 3.62 is here. PC players can load up the update now with other platforms to follow shortly. Compared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy