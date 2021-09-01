Cancel
With NFL cutting down rosters, several former LSU Tigers were released

By Patrick Conn
One of the worst days of the NFL calendar for a lot of players hoping to realize their dreams of playing in the league. Teams had to cut down their roster to 53 players. With over 30 cuts per team, that means that near 1,000 young men won’t be on the active roster, as of now.

There were plenty of former LSU Tigers who didn’t make the initial 53-man roster across the NFL. The most notable names that came to mind were Breiden Fehoko and Thaddeus Moss. Fehoko and Moss were both a part of that 2019 national championship team.

Moss was looking to join Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase in Cincinnati, giving the former Heisman Trophy-winning passer another weapon he was familiar with. Moss signed with the Washington Football Team after going undrafted in 2020. This past offseason he signed with the Bengals, but now finds himself waiting for the next opportunity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wCxAo_0bjL3s2E00

On Tuesday, these players were waived.

  • Tashawn Bower, New England Patriots
  • Tory Carter, Tennessee Titans
  • Breiden Fehoko, Los Angeles Chargers
  • Cyril Grayson, Tampa Bay Bucs
  • Frank Herron, Carolina Panthers
  • Thaddeus Moss, Cincinnati Bengals
  • JaCoby Stevens, Philadelphia Eagles
  • Stephen Sullivan, Carolina Panthers
  • Badara Traore, Jacksonville Jaguars

Some of these players could be added to the team’s practice squads. LSU Tigers Wire will provide those updates when they are made official.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

