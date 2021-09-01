How strong is Jameis Winston’s hold on the starting job?

Jameis Winston has been named the starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, securing the job with a stellar performance last week against the Jaguars. Winston finally distanced himself from Taysom Hill, and in the end is the QB with much more experience and success than Hill. However, Winston has not been without his struggles in the NFL, famously throwing 30 interceptions in his last full year as a starter in 2019. Lost behind the 30 interceptions though was 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns. So despite his troubles, the former #1 overall pick is still a very talented passer.