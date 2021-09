Many of us are familiar with the popular fast-food chain McDonald’s. It is one of the quintessential destinations to grab a quick, tasty bite when you don’t know what else to eat or when you’ve had a long night on the town visiting local bars.And if you live in almost any major city, there is a Mickey D’s on almost every corner.With the original McDonald’s emerging in San Bernardino, California, there are now roughly 13,000 McDonald’s locations across the US. Still, if we’re going to be completely transparent, many of them aren’t the pinnacle of architectural prowess in appearance.Of course,...