Selena Gomez on Creating Her Own Serendipity3 Sundae and What She's Learned Running a Business
One year ago, Selena Gomez did more than release “Ice Cream” with Blackpink: She announced she's making Serendipity's gourmet ice cream a core part of her business portfolio as a co-owner and investor in Serendipity Brands and its famed New York City restaurant Serendipity3. Now, Gomez is debuting her biggest collab with the Manhattan dessert hotspot yet: her own Selena ice cream sundae on the menu, available for all to order as of today.www.elle.com
Comments / 0