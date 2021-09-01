Cancel
Selena Gomez on Creating Her Own Serendipity3 Sundae and What She's Learned Running a Business

By Alyssa Bailey
Elle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne year ago, Selena Gomez did more than release “Ice Cream” with Blackpink: She announced she's making Serendipity's gourmet ice cream a core part of her business portfolio as a co-owner and investor in Serendipity Brands and its famed New York City restaurant Serendipity3. Now, Gomez is debuting her biggest collab with the Manhattan dessert hotspot yet: her own Selena ice cream sundae on the menu, available for all to order as of today.

Selena Gomez
Selena
#Cookies And Cream#Chocolate Ice Cream#Sundae#Food Drink#The Cookies Cream Remix#Grand Opulence#The Rare Impact Fund
