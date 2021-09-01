Concerns for flooding continue in one neighborhood

A new study from the nonprofit Climate Central found that "fire weather" days–those characterized by the "hot, dry and windy weather conditions" that fuel wildfires–"have increased in frequency over the past 50 years," and will likely continue to do so, expanding fire season and posing increased fire risk. Maanvi Singh writes, "The study’s findings, based on data from weather stations across the region, are consistent with other recent research suggesting that in many parts of the West, increased temperatures from human-caused climate breakdown are leading to more parched summers." The study "found that the number of fire weather days increased steeply in parts of Texas and in California’s interior, and that southern Nevada, southeast California and swathes of New Mexico had the highest number of average annual fire weather days – with nearly a quarter of the year in some regions being characterized as having elevated risk."