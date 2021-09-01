3 Days to Purdue Football: David Bell

David Bell - Jr. Indianapolis, IN (Warren Central HS) David Bell has played in only 18 games at Purdue. That’s just a season and a half. In 10 of them, he has had more than 100 yards receiving. The school CAREER record is 14 by John Standeford. He has the career record for consecutive 100-yard receiving games with five. In just a season and a half (because of only six games last year) he has managed to reach 12th on the school’s all-time receiving touchdowns list with 15, and the record of 31 is within reach this year. He is 19th in school history with 139 receptions and could easily reach the top 4 if he stays healthy this year. He had 1,660 receiving yards and a 1,000 yard season (which he already had in 2019) puts him in the top 5 in school history. The single season record of 1,307 by John Standeford in 2002 is in jeopardy, as is the single season receptions record (Chris Daniels, 121 in 1999) and single season touchdowns record (16 from Taylor Stubblefield in 2004).