Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

No Man’s Sky: Frontiers New Major Update Details Revealed

By Chris Wray
wccftech.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI've got to admit; I enjoy writing about No Man's Sky. I've made it abundantly clear when covering some of the many major updates for the game that Hello Games are a developer worth trusting. I also enjoy when a few mouthbreathers crawl out to say that, somehow, No Man's Sky is "a scam" and "unfinished" because the developers are still releasing content for it - ignoring that such a statement would make every game ever a scam. And, on the subject of new content, we have some details on No Man's Sky: Frontiers.

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontiers#New Frontier#Npc#No Man S Sky#Treasury#Nebulas#Hud#Hello Games
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitch
Related
Video GamesInternational Business Times

'Battlefield 2042' Playtest Footage Leaked Online, More Details Revealed

Multiple clips of gameplay footage of the early “Battlefield 2042” technical playtest have begun to surface online as testers start capturing videos of the game despite their NDA with the developers. Many of the leaked videos have since been taken down by EA, but more clips have started appearing on...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Eastward, the new RPG from Chucklefish, announces date and trailer on Switch and PC

Eastward has been the main protagonist of the Indie World of this August 11, dedicated to the next independent games for Nintendo Switch. The long-awaited new project published by Chucklefish (Stardew Valley, Wargroove, Starbound…) and developed by Pixpil will land on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam this 16 of September. Have new trailer and we have large doses of new information for the call to be one of the great indie games of 2021.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Garden Story surprise-launches today on Nintendo Switch & PC

As formally revealed at Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase, developer Picogram and publisher Rose City Games have decided to surprise-launch Garden Story on Nintendo Switch and PC today. Garden Story is a hybrid of different genres, with some intense combat combined with farming and city-building, as the launch trailer illustrates. There are a few different weapons to swap between to battle different types of invasive “Rot,” creatures that are ruining the world. When you, the Guardian of the Grove, are not fighting though, you will be talking with charming citizens and helping to foster a community.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Psychonauts 2 breaks down Raz’s Psychic Powers in latest video

Double Fine has released a new Psychonauts 2 gameplay video, this time focusing on the psychic powers main character Raz will have at his disposal. Raz retains many of his powers from the first game in the sequel. These include abilities like Levitation that allow him to roll on a ball that can reach higher areas. Then there’s the Telekensis power that allows Raz to move and throw things with his mind. There’s also several aggressive projectile attacks such as PSI-Blast and Pyro.
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Battlefield 2042 short film hints at a game that I'm worried we won't get

Battlefield isn’t necessarily about its narrative. It never has been. When it comes to Battlefield, EA Dice has typically focused on offering a solid multiplayer experience, with chaotic sandbox maps and decent gunplay So, it’s not a huge surprise that, with Battlefield 2042, the developer has opted to focus solely on multiplayer experiences, offering three distinct multiplayer modes for players to jump into and taking the plunge into live service.
Video Gamesmmobomb.com

Hardcore Deadman Mode Is Back In Old-School RuneScape, With $20,000 Prize To The Top Player

Six years ago was when Jagex first took Old School RuneScape players for a (very unsafe) ride on its Deadman servers, a hardcore PvP experience with greatly accelerated XP gain and punishing death penalties. Jagex ran three or four seasonal competitions per year, challenging the best players to persevere against the odds, with a cash prize going to the ultimate survivor. The last of these competitions took place in May 2020, but now it’s back, with several changes for 2021.
Video GamesPolygon

New Genshin Impact characters Baal and Aloy coming in 2.1 update

Genshin Impact’s giant update, The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia, is getting more content on Sept. 1. The 2.1 update, “Floating World Under the Moonlight,” will bring the main storyline in Inazuma to a close, and add new characters, additional boss fights, and two new islands to explore. And fishing is coming to Teyvat. (Everybody’s doing it!)
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Dolmen Announced A 2022 Release During Gamescom 2021

Prime Matter and Massive Work Studio revealed at Gamescom 2021 their next game Dolmen will be coming out in 2022. The game had been revealed back in June as fans got a taste of the cosmic horror action RPG, but up until now, they've been a bit quiet on the project. But at least we now know the game will be coming out next year. What's more, we're going to get a taste of things to come live on Twitch as the streamer LobosJr will be doing a hands-on demo every day from August 27th-29th at 9am PT, giving you a better look at the game. You can read a bit more about the game below as it will be coming out on Steam for PC, as well as both current and next-gen consoles for PlayStation and Xbox.
RetailPosted by
Android Police

One of the best indie real-time strategy games released in the last few years lands on Android today

Back in June, the release date for the Android port of Northgard was revealed in a YouTube trailer. This popular indie strategy game had already made its way to iOS in April but is only just now landing on Android. Despite the late arrival, the Android port is pretty good, offering acceptable performance, a reworked UI for touchscreen play, and there's even optional DLC available for those looking to extend the Northgard's RTS gameplay. It's an acceptable port that should offer hours of fun, and it's currently on sale for 30% off.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

New House Of Ashes Trailer From Supermassive Games Shows The True Threat, Collector's Edition Revealed

The Dark Pictures Anthology from Supermassive Games continues with House of Ashes and we got a new look at what's ahead during the Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live ceremony. The latest gameplay shows off the tensions of war when paired against a supernatural element. When the real threat is a sinister being steeped in historic evil, House of Ashes tasks players with trying to survive while learning how to fight the seemingly unfightable.

Comments / 0

Community Policy