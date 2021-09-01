Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaverhead County, MT

Jed Fitch named parade marshal

dillontribune.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDillon’s Jed Fitch can fill a resume. The Beaverhead County Attorney is a former Dillon Jaycee president and rodeo chairman, a veteran of a foreign war as a marine, a regular carrying a flag in the Jaycee Labor Day Parade and calling cadence for the American Legion, 4-H booth and rodeo arena volunteer, a proud father, loving son and active member of the Dillon community. When you stack all of that up, the Dillon Jaycees found Fitch to be the perfect candidate as the Dillon Jaycee Labor Day parade marshal. The parade will start at 10 a.m. on Monday with the theme “A salute to our armed forces.”

www.dillontribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Beaverhead County, MT
City
Darby, MT
Dillon, MT
Government
State
Virginia State
City
Dillon, MT
City
Butte, MT
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
City
Bozeman, MT
Beaverhead County, MT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#West Point#The American Legion#The Dillon Jaycee#The Marine Corps#The Riggins Rodeo Parade#Spanish#The Idaho National Guard#The Coast Guard Academy#College Of Idaho#Syrian#Marines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl over the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts that have implemented such mandates.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy