Jed Fitch named parade marshal

Dillon’s Jed Fitch can fill a resume. The Beaverhead County Attorney is a former Dillon Jaycee president and rodeo chairman, a veteran of a foreign war as a marine, a regular carrying a flag in the Jaycee Labor Day Parade and calling cadence for the American Legion, 4-H booth and rodeo arena volunteer, a proud father, loving son and active member of the Dillon community. When you stack all of that up, the Dillon Jaycees found Fitch to be the perfect candidate as the Dillon Jaycee Labor Day parade marshal. The parade will start at 10 a.m. on Monday with the theme “A salute to our armed forces.”