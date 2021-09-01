Gandula Is Like Traditional Deckchairs, but Better

Referring to Daniel Arsham as a multidisciplinary artist doesn’t seem like quite enough – his work has included art, architecture, performance, fashion and film – but it’s accurate. During lockdown, amidst a new work from home reality, Arsham took time to reflect on what objects he himself would want to spend time living with. The result is an expansion upon his earlier exhibition, Objects for Living, that debuted as an immersive environment in collaboration with Friedman Benda at Design Miami/ 2019. It was creatively installed as a fictionalized recreation of his Long Island home that was built in 1971 by modernist architect Norman Jaffe. Objects for Living: Collection II is a second group of furniture Arsham created using motifs taken from his daily life. Some of the light-hearted forms even take on a free sculpture look that resulted from experimenting with his children’s Play-Doh! Within the series you’ll find an armchair, bench, table, chair, desk lamp, floor lamp and wall art that are playful and sure to make you smile.