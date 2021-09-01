Gandula Is Like Traditional Deckchairs, but Better
Picturing yourself somewhere along the Mediterranean? Oiside has redesigned the common deckchair you might be imagining yourself lounging on into one that’s more up-to-date and efficient. Gandula is made using harder wearing materials and fast-drying fabric for an improved design that maintains the essence of the traditional furniture design. Available in individual and double versions, the foldable chairs can be fixed in four different positions that lock to prevent the frame from suddenly slamming shut.design-milk.com
