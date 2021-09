(Technical) clothing does not make a mountaineer or a sportsperson. And while the year of COVID-19, with its lockdowns and restrictions on movement, reminded us as never before how important outdoor activities are to our mental and physical wellbeing, the practice of these activities has an oft-overlooked downside: The environmental impact caused by the production and life-cycle of garments and equipment. Tents, sleeping bags, skis, foldable boats, backpacks and (expensive) technical clothing often end up being used for just a few days every year — sometimes even just once. For most people, it would likely be easier, more convenient and more sustainable to rent instead of buying.