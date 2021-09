Aaron Rodgers is getting ready to kick off the 2021 NFL season with the Green Bay Packers, which leads to the question of how will his fiancée, Shailene Woodley, support him during the season? According to E! News, Woodley, 29, is currently in New Mexico filming a movie. But once she's done filming, the plan is for her to get to Wisconsin to cheer on Rodgers and the Packers.