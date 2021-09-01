Alana McGough: We need a revolution in humility

I’m convinced that if we haven’t learned some humility over the past 18 months, we’re not going to get anywhere worth going. Even before COVID-19 became a dominant, relentless force in our news cycle and our lives, we were spiraling toward a permanent break in civil discourse. I’ve worried about our increasing political polarization since, oh, 2000, My freshman year in college. That was the Bush/Gore election year, when it seemed so impossibly unlikely that a presidential race could really be that close. But it was that close, and it was ugly. And then 9/11 happened less than a year later, and the American psyche has never been the same. That’s my perspective as a millennial, anyway.