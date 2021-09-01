Blue Jays: Robbie Ray’s Cy Young chances just improved even more
Robbie Ray has pitched well enough for the Blue Jays this season to warrant strong Cy Young award consideration, and his chances just improved even more. The American League’s strikeout leader is arguably one of three leading candidates for the honour. There are several others who are still in the conversation, but as of today I would bet good money that the top three would consist of Ray, Gerrit Cole of the Yankees, and Lance Lynn of the White Sox.jaysjournal.com
