The adoption of the digital channel by Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Mexico found an exponential force in the pandemic. According to the Study on Online Sales in SMEs 2021, prepared by the Mexican Online Sales Association (AMVO), in collaboration with GS1 Mexico , in the first half of the year, these companies reported a 100% growth in sales generated by the digital channel, and they expect online sales to represent 35% of all their sales by the end of the year.