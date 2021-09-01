Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Shang-Chi' review: A new Marvel hero is born, and boy, does he pack a punch

Austin American-Statesman
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet me tell you how giddy I felt watching this hunk ride a dragon. If "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" was Marvel Studios' spy thriller, and if "Guardians of the Galaxy" was its space Western, then director Destin Daniel Cretton's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" marks another rare dip into genre waters by an engine of mainstream culture that's often allergic to any step outside its house style.

www.statesman.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brie Larson
Person
Robin
Person
Michelle Yeoh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Asian#Marvel Comics#Avenger#Cretton#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Confirms New Movie IS Connected to Iron Man

The latest Marvel movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is due to hit theaters for its 45-day run on September 2, 2021. Although this will be Shang-Chi’s (Simu Liu) MCU debut, the Ten Rings organization has been mentioned in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe before — namely when back in the very first official MCU movie, Iron Man (2008).
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Black Widow Star Reportedly Returning For 5 More MCU Projects

One of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s longest-serving stars may have bowed out when Scarlett Johansson bid farewell in Black Widow, but it presented a number of exciting possibilities for the franchise’s future. Admittedly, we’ll need to wait for the dust to settle on the dispute between Johansson and Disney before we find out what’s next for the rest of the movie’s major players, but we know Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova will be back in Hawkeye.
Entertainmentwegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Reportedly Planning An MCU Dark Universe

For all intents and purposes, the Dark Universe was an unmitigated disaster and the perfect example of how not to build a shared cinematic universe. Completely abandoning what the characters were all about in the first place, Universal decided to reinvent their stable of classic monsters as action heroes played by A-list movie stars, with a succession of projects all mapped out in advance, many of which already had talent attached.
Comicswegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Reportedly Developing Multiple Animated Shows For Disney Plus

We’ve not even reached the halfway point of What If…? yet, but Marvel Studios are being far from shy when it comes to teasing big things in the future from the animated side of the franchise. Production and development executive Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt admitted that a whole lot more was on the way, while producer Brad Widnerbaum said the expansion plans would blow our minds.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Jackie Chan Fans Flip Over ‘Shang-Chi’ Jacket Fight Move

Jackie Chan fans on Saturday had Twitter rumbling as they cheered an awesome fight move in the highly-anticipated upcoming Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings which appears to be inspired by the iconic martial artist. The Rush Hour star was trending on the social media platform due to a discussion about a new clip from Shang-Chi released on Friday in which the superhero played by Simu Liu dispatches bad guys on a bus with some stunning moves. Chan fans were delighted when, in midst of the grapple, Liu’s Shang-Chi coordinates his jacket into the fight, a move used...
Moviescosmicbook.news

Marvel: Eternals and Shang-Chi 'At Risk'

Marvel's Eternals and Shang-Chi are said to be "at risk" which follows it recently reported that if Shang-Chi bombs at the box office this weekend that Disney will change the November release date for Eternals. Just where exactly the flicks are at risk is cause for big concern, as Eternals...
MoviesMovieWeb

Disney Only Has Three Weeks to Decide If Marvel's Eternals Gets Delayed Yet Again

It appears that Disney reportedly only has three weeks left to make a decision on whether the upcoming Marvel film Eternals will remain as a theatrical exclusive, or if it will instead receive a hybrid release. Just recently the new report that came from Yahoo, has revealed that Disney still has not made a final decision. Disney and Marvel Studios are reportedly considering the same hybrid release as Black Widow back in July. Apparently, this decision could finally be made depending on the box office performance for Shang-Chi. The recently released film, Shang-Chi, is currently tracking to break box office records over this coming Labor Day weekend.
MoviesCollider

'Blade' Director Bassam Tariq Says His MCU Movie Isn't as Beholden to Comics Canon as Other Marvel Movies

Aside from the announcement of Mogul Mowgli director Bassam Tariq, recent news has been slim on the film for one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's newest heroes, Blade. The director, who became associated with the project in July, has given some hints as to the direction of the film, which won't be bogged down by Marvel Comics lore. In an interview with Gizmodo, Tariq had the following to say:
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Review: Marvel Gives Lesser-Known Asian Hero the A-List Treatment

Shang-who? The most obscure Marvel Cinematic Universe character to get his own stand-alone movie to date, the comic book mega-company’s “Master of Kung Fu” may not be a household name (not yet, at least), but you wouldn’t know that from “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” a flashy, Asian-led visual effects extravaganza that gives the second-tier hero the same over-the-top treatment that big-timers like Hulk and Thor typically get. The result broadens the brand’s spectrum of representation once again, offering audiences of Asian descent the kind of empowerment for which “Black Panther” paved the way a few years...
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

Simu Liu Gives Jackie Chan A Run For His Money In New ‘Shang-Chi’ Clip And Trailer

If you’ve noticed Shang-Chi and Jackie Chan trending on Twitter all weekend, it’s for a reason. A new clip from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings dropped that features star Simu Liu pulling off the kind of acrobatic stuntwork aboard a movie bus that easily draws comparisons to Jackie Chan’s insane stuff. In particular, a moment where he puts on his jacket mid-fight is getting a ton of attention, as it should.
MoviesGamespot

Who's Who In Shang-Chi? Every New Character In The Upcoming Marvel Movie (That We Know Of)

Shang-Chi introduces a ton of new characters to the MCU. Here are the ones to look out for. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is just around the corner, and as the first Phase 4 movie set in the present day MCU, there's sure to be a lot to keep track of. Not only do we need to stay on our toes and remember all the fallout of major events like Infinity War and Endgame, we also need to juggle a massive cast--most of whom are either making their MCU debuts, or were invented wholesale for the movies and have no comic book history to build from.
MoviesGamespot

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Review - Something New In The MCU

It's been a while since we've gotten a pure origin story movie in the MCU, especially for a character that had never actually been mentioned prior to their introductory movie. Even Captain Marvel, who was the most recent character to be thrust into the MCU, had a brief preamble in the post credits scene of Avengers: Infinity War, while characters like Spider-Man and Black Panther were all given supporting roles in other films prior to their big solo debuts. Enter Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
MoviesComicBook

Simu Liu Makes Immigrant Parents “Proud” With Marvel’s Shang-Chi Poster

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is all about family, and star Simu Liu says his immigrant parents are "proud" after seeing a Chinese-language poster for Marvel's first Asian superhero movie. The latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, releasing only in theaters on September 3, follows martial arts hero Shang-Chi (Liu), who confronts his past and the mysterious Ten Rings organization lorded over by his warrior-king father Wenwu (Tony Leung). Reunited with his estranged sister Xialing (Meng'er Zhang), Shang-Chi will become the Master of Kung-Fu as he fights to claim the Ten Rings that gave his family power.
Movieslincolnnewsnow.com

Simu Liu: Shang-Chi is 'not an experiment'

Simu Liu has insisted 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' is not an "experiment". The 32-year-old actor is "fired up" to make history with the movie - which is Marvel's first Asian superhero film - and is excited about what the film can prove as the "underdog" in an apparent response to Disney CEO Bob Chapek's recent remarks about the projects theatrical release.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Shang-Chi’ Star Auditioned Using Famous Black Widow Pose

Every Marvel character is known for something. And sometimes, what they are known for is pretty hilarious. During the virtual global press conference for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021), it was revealed that the titular actor Simu Liu actually added another character’s flair to his audition — Black Widow’s famous (and often considered hilarious) pose.
Moviesgeekculture.co

Here’s How Jackie Chan Inspired The Kick-Ass Kung-Fu Action In Shang-Chi

If you’ve seen the latest short from Marvel’s latest movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and found it somewhat familiar, you’re not the only one as Jackie Chan fans have been rumbling about the smiliarities on Twitter, and for good reason. Over the weekend, the legendary Hong...
MoviesComicBook

Iron Man 3 Star Confirms Marvel Return for Shang-Chi

Just a few days ago was the official world premiere for Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and there was at least one major surprise on the Red Carpet when none other than Sir Ben Kingsley appeared. Previously appearing in the MCU as "The Mandarin" aka Trevor Slattery in Iron Man 3 and the "All Hail the King" one-shot, Kingsley was at the center of the firestorm over the original version of the Marvel villain. Marvel Studios confirmed at the Shang-Chi premiere that Kingsley appears in the film but now the actor himself has opened up about it.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Latest Shang-Chi Promo Features Plenty of Fresh Mandarin Footage

Latest Shang-Chi Promo Features Plenty of Fresh Mandarin Footage. It appears that Marvel Studios won’t be holding back on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings promotional materials any time soon. And in the latest promo, fans can enjoy plenty of fresh footage from the upcoming movie. Along with some new frames from the already known bus-fight scene (including a closer look at Florian Munteanu’s Razor Fist), we see some additional scenes from the life of the Master of Kung Fu. The indirect and direct references to Bruce Lee abound. The same goes for other acclaimed martial arts epics. (Raise your hand if you got a Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon or a House of Flying Daggers vibe from it).

Comments / 0

Community Policy