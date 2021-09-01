'Shang-Chi' review: A new Marvel hero is born, and boy, does he pack a punch
Let me tell you how giddy I felt watching this hunk ride a dragon. If "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" was Marvel Studios' spy thriller, and if "Guardians of the Galaxy" was its space Western, then director Destin Daniel Cretton's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" marks another rare dip into genre waters by an engine of mainstream culture that's often allergic to any step outside its house style.www.statesman.com
