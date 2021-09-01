Cancel
Houston, TX

5 things to know today, plus where to get more info on Houston's water rate hike

By Olivia Pulsinelli
Houston Business Journal
Houston Business Journal
 6 days ago
Good morning, Houston, and welcome to September! Remember, 11 new laws go into effect today, as does the city of Houston's water rate hike. Here are five other things to know this morning.

