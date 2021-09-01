5 things to know today, plus where to get more info on Houston's water rate hike

The current office market in Houston can be characterized by one dubious distinction – having the most vacancy of any major office market in the country. As companies continue to shed office space, market-wide space availability (which includes present, sublease and future vacancy) is hovering around 30%. As a result of the pandemic, corporate institutions, law firms and large accounting firms, industries that lease a majority of office space, are reducing their office footprint. Overall, these changes to the workplace could have a lasting impact on future development, space design and capitalization of office buildings in a post-pandemic world.