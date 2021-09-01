Cancel
Jamestown, NY

It’s the First Day of School for Jamestown Public Schools

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is the first day back to school for students in Jamestown. Jamestown Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said the district is moving forward with having school open for in-person instruction. He said the three-foot minimal distancing allows them to bring back students full-time, “The Governor via the Health Department, the New York State Health Department, has issued a mask mandate. And that mask mandate has the force of law from the Department of Health that essentially says all people who are inside a school building, inside specifically, must wear masks. It’s called universal masking.”

