I’m not exactly sure what the Braves’ plan was now that Ian Anderson is back in the rotation. They skipped Touki Toussaint‘s turn last time around and used him out of the bullpen in the series against the Giants. However, MLB.com’s Mark Bowman reported last night that the Braves do, in fact, plan on giving Toussaint a start against the Rockies at Coors Field, allowing the rest of the rotation to get some extra rest. I’m happy to hear that, but that’s not far enough. Toussaint should be the undisputed fifth member of this rotation, and the Braves need to find another plan for Drew Smyly.