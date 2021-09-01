A diverse newsroom is critical to covering the news in Palm Beach County. Our staff must reflect that.

“For The Palm Beach Post and Palm Beach Daily News to succeed, we must have an inclusive and diverse workplace where employees are valued and feel empowered. We must build and sustain a workforce that is reflective of the diversity in the communities we serve. As part of our commitment to an inclusive culture, we are annually publishing the makeup of our newsroom staff. That same commitment is being carried out across the USA TODAY Network, which is made up of more than 250 local publications and USA TODAY.