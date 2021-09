We first saw Soulstice two months ago at the PC Gaming Show, and it looked cool: It's a combat-focused game in the vein of Japanese action games like Devil May Cry and Bayonetta, but from a small Italian studio. A new trailer from the Future Games Show today gives us a bit more background on Soulstice's two main characters, a pair of sisters who have managed to stay pretty tight despite one of them being a ghost. I'm really here for a few more glimpses of the action, though, and we definitely get that.