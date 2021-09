ELKTON, MD — Maryland State Police continue the search for a missing Cecil County woman who left her home yesterday morning and has not been heard from since. The missing woman is identified as Frances Lilly Di Ienno, 21, of Elkton, MD. She is described as a white female, 5’5″ tall, 150 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a zip front hooded sweatshirt, leggings and slip-on sneaker type shoes when she left her home early yesterday morning.