Health

5 Ways to Focus on Your Wellness During Healthy Aging Month

Beaumont Enterprise
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - As summer draws to a close, September’s Healthy Aging Month is a great time for individuals 50 and over to assess their physical, mental and social health, and general well-being. It’s never too late to make your health a top priority. Whether you are starting a workout or vitamin regimen, treating yourself to a weekend trip, or prioritizing healthy eating options, AARP members have access to a wealth of resources and benefits that will inspire you to improve your overall health and wellness.

Health
Walgreens
AARP
Healthwholefoodsmagazine.com

10 Top Healthy Aging Priorities

Even before the pandemic, this was a category on the rise. As Lindsey Toth, Associate Director of Marketing at Lonza Capsules & Health Ingredients, reports: “Around the world, we’re seeing life expectancy increase, which is contributing to demand for solutions that aid in healthy aging. As consumers age, we see them focusing on health maintenance, exploring solutions to help them unwind any of the potentially negative health choices they made in their younger years. For instance, 50% of adults 55 and older are motivated to eat more healthfully in order to prevent disease or illness. The health areas of concern related to aging we see most often are cognitive health, diabetes, weight management, and mobility. And the primary cause for reduction in mobility is arthritis that affects almost half of those 65 and older in the U.S. For the supplement industry, the key to successfully meeting consumers with meaningful messaging is personalization—not everyone’s aging story and concerns are the same.”
HealthPosted by
Ocala Style Magazine

Healthy Aging & Purposeful Living: VIPcare

In honor of National Healthy Aging Month, we reached out to local businesses that focus on the positive aspects of growing older and specialize in helping you continue to live your best life. VIPcare. Better Health. It’s about Time. The VIPcare Patient Experience. Going to see your doctor is probably...
Healthwjhl.com

HMG Health Matters: Healthy Aging

As we age, living a healthy lifestyle becomes more important. It's never too early - or too late, for that matter - to develop healthy habits. HMG Certified Geriatrician, Dr. Ronna New, joins us with some great tips on healthy aging. For more information, check out www.holstonmedicalgroup.com.
Posted by
saurav sarkar

Numerous ways to remain healthy in your entire life.

Weight, fitness, mental well-being, and the absence of disease and injury are just a few of the indicators to be a healthy person. Although it may be tempting to measure health by a single, absolute criterion, overall health is actually the result of a combination of factors.
FitnessKSAT 12

Here are some healthy habits doctors say are worth adding to your lifestyle

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire)– Adopting a healthy lifestyle isn’t always easy, even for doctors! But after years of seeing what they see, dealing with patients day after day, there are some habits that the experts consider off-limits. Checking hearts, bodies, and minds. On average, doctors see 20 patients a day....
Healthcomebackmomma.com

Products for Better Health and Wellness This Fall

Better health and wellness is something that I think we’re all looking for. After all, we feel so much better when we’re healthy, don’t we? It’s no secret that I’m on a constant journey to better health and wellness. One of the ways I continue that journey is by always looking for products that can help me feel my best. When I find ones I really like, I always want to share them with my followers.
Miami, FLthemiamihurricane.com

The best ways to stay healthy in college

As another semester begins, students are figuring out their class schedules and getting back into a routine. With the excitement that the first week brings—and the hectic energy of a new semester—it’s easy to get overwhelmed and forget to prioritize your physical and mental health. Here are seven tips from...
Healthreviewjournal.com

Aging Wellness Expo helps fine-tune your later years

Aging well is like anything else: A bit of knowledge and some solid advice can be incredibly helpful to have. And Southern Nevadans age 50 and over will find plenty of both at the Review-Journal’s annual Aging Wellness Expo, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Red Rock Resort.
Gainesville, FLGainesville.com

Maintain a healthy routine for yourself, your kids during pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic is entering its 18th month, and it’s clear that our community continues to experience ongoing emotional and physical effects. Adults nationwide have lamented the extra weight (jokingly referred to as “the COVID-19 pounds”) piling on due to inactivity during the pandemic. It is important to discuss and...
Workoutsmlivingnews.com

Fit and Healthy – Healthy Diet

While there may be disagreement about how to get there, everyone agrees that a healthy diet is very important to good health. One of the oldest and most sustaining guides to healthy eating is provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture – My Plate. The website, myplate.gov, shares quizzes, detailed explanation tools, tip sheets, 1074 recipes, and more aimed at helping you eat nutritiously and healthfully. There is even an app to download so the information is available at the grocery store and restaurants. The site is compatible with Alexa as well.
KidsPosted by
DFW Community News

How to Encourage Healthy Eating Habits in Your Kids

What we consume has a major impact on our health and well-being, which is why eating a well-balanced diet is so important. However, convincing your kids to eat their veggies or to try new things can be a constant battle. If you want to encourage your kids to develop healthy eating habits, take a look at these top tips now:
DietsKCRG.com

Nutrients to focus on in your diet as you age

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - September is Healthy Aging Month, which is meant to raise awareness about the positive aspects of growing older. Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer has tips on nutrients you need as you get older. Calcium + vitamin D: 3 servings to fat-free or low-fat calcium-rich foods to...
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Supplement To Take if You Sit All Day, Says Dietitian

If you have a desk job or tend to sit most of the day, you're definitely in the majority in the United States. The average American adult sits more than at any other time in history. According to the American Heart Association, sedentary jobs have increased 83% since 1950. And physically active jobs only make up less than 20 percent of the U.S. workforce.
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

Everyday Habits You Should Never Do After 60, According to Doctors

Aging, the saying goes, is not for wimps. But it also doesn't have to be more difficult than necessary. Too many of us make it so, by engaging in everyday habits that can accelerate aging or significantly increase the risk of chronic disease. These are five health patterns you should never fall into after 60, according to experts. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Weight LossPosted by
Woman's World

This Fiber Can Help with Weight Loss, Improve Heart Health, and Lower Diabetes Risk

When it comes to fiber, you’ve probably heard that it’s incredibly important for your digestion and cardiovascular systems. However, while it’s is often treated as a single entity (your doctor has probably told you to just “get enough fiber”), there are actually many different kinds out there, and some are better than others when it comes to giving you those must-have benefits. Beta glucan is one of the most vital.
DietsFlorida Star

Study Finds Benefits Of Time-Restricted Eating

WASHINGTON — A new study by Salk scientists has shown that time-restricted eating (TRE), a dietary regimen that restricts eating to specific hours, has multiple health benefits besides weight loss. The study also indicates that these benefits may depend on sex and age. The study “Sex- and age-dependent outcomes of 9-hour time-restricted feeding of a Western high-fat high-sucrose diet in C57BL/6J mice” is published in […]

